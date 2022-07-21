Advertisement

Drier conditions are expected this afternoon

We’ll see partly cloudy skies with highs in the upper 70s and low-mid 80s
By Collin Rogers
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 7:19 AM EDT
We’re dealing with some showers and storms across the area this morning, but most will dry up this afternoon with a mix of sun and clouds. Temperatures will be seasonable with highs in the upper 70s and low-mid 80s.

Partly cloudy skies are expected tonight as temperatures drop down into the 60s for most.

Tomorrow will be dry with mainly sunny skies and temperatures will be on the rise. Highs will top off in the mid-upper 80s and low-mid 90s Friday afternoon.

We’ll stay hot and dry into the weekend as well. Temperatures will soar into the upper 80s and low-mid 90s with a mix of sun and clouds.

Seasonable temperatures return next week but we look to grow unsettled as well. Make sure to stay tuned and catch the latest on WVVA.

