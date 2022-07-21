College Gameday to make a stop at ‘Backyard Brawl’

BRISTOL, Conn. (WDTV) - ESPN’s College GameDay Built by The Home Depot will make a special stop in Pittsburgh ahead of week one for the “Backyard Brawl.”

Hosted by Rece Davis and joined by analysts Lee Corso, Kirk Herbstreit, Desmond Howard and David Pollack, the pregame show will present an exclusive one-hour edition at 6 p.m. ET, on Thursday, Sept. 1, ahead of the Pitt and West Virginia matchup.

The show will be making its 422nd road broadcast, including the fifth that will include West Virginia.

The Mountaineers hosted the show in 2011 (LSU) and 2014 (TCU) and have been the road opponent at the 2012 Orange Bowl and in 2017 at TCU.

The College GameDay crew will be live from inside Acrisure Stadium ahead of the “Backyard Brawl” and will rejoin the telecast during halftime.

