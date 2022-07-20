Advertisement

WVSP search for missing Oceana man

John Michael Cook
John Michael Cook(West Virginia State Police)
By Megan Brandl
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 2:34 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - John Michael Cook , 25, of Oceana, W.Va. was reported missing on Tuesday.

Cook is 5′10 and weighs 160lbs, he was last seen driving a grey Ford Focus with West Virginia Registration 63V-651.

Cook had told a friend that he was headed towards Mexico.

If anyone knows where Cook might be, please contact the West Virginia State Police Jesse Detachment at 304-682-4717.

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities say 37-year-old Derick Amos Madden drove his vehicle into a family as they walked...
Pickup driver hits family in Montana, kills 2 with shotgun
Deputies say Wickline was driving in the northbound lanes when he crossed over into the...
Man charged after woman loses baby in crash
Locals gathered at the Summers County Memorial Building at 7:30 for Tuesday's memorial.
Vigil held in Hinton for four-year-old Haley Weikle
Filion is being held in the Boyd County Detention Center on a $10,000 cash bond.
POLICE | Man hides girlfriend’s body behind bed

Latest News

List of pack the bus events in Bland County
Organizations collect school supplies in Bland
BEX Camera Obscura
Step inside the camera: BEX art-installation combines history, education and fun
EPA Clean School Bus Program
EPA visits Beckley, commends school district on drive to get new, low-emission buses
Lakeshia Nicole Simon, 23, and Tyana Bly, also known as “Biggie,” 22, both of Beckley, each...
Two Beckley Women Plead Guilty to Straw Purchasing Firearms
A Summers County man accused of murdering his four-year-old daughter waived his right to a...
Summers County man accused of murdering 4-year-old daughter waives right to hearing