WVSP search for missing Oceana man

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - John Michael Cook , 25, of Oceana, W.Va. was reported missing on Tuesday.

Cook is 5′10 and weighs 160lbs, he was last seen driving a grey Ford Focus with West Virginia Registration 63V-651.

Cook had told a friend that he was headed towards Mexico.

If anyone knows where Cook might be, please contact the West Virginia State Police Jesse Detachment at 304-682-4717.

