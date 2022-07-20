We’ll stay dry today, but showers and storms move in tonight

Today, we’ll see a rise in the heat and humidity, but we look to stay dry. Highs will top off in the low-upper 80s for most.

Dry conditions are expected today with highs in the 80s for most. (WVVA WEATHER)

As a cold front approaches the area overnight, cloud cover will increase, and especially after midnight and into Thursday morning, we’ll see rounds of scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low temperatures tonight will hold in the upper 60s and low 70s.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms will move into the area tonight as a cold front swings through. (WVVA WEATHER)

While severe weather doesn’t look likely as of now, some storms could still produce torrential rain late tonight through tomorrow morning.

Some storms may produce heavy rain tonight which could lead to some localized flooding issues. (WVVA WEATHER)

Drier conditions are expected on Thursday afternoon with highs in the 80s for most.

We'll dry out tomorrow afternoon with a mix of sun and clouds and temperatures in the 80s for most. (WVVA WEATHER)

We look to stay dry as we head into the weekend with mainly sunny to partly cloudy skies. Temperatures will be heating up though on Friday and Saturday with highs in the upper 80s-mid 90s. Make sure to stay tuned and catch the latest on WVVA.

A ridge of high pressure will build into the region on Friday and into the weekend which will bring highs in the upper 80s and 90s. (WVVA WEATHER)

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.