We’ll stay dry today, but showers and storms move in tonight

Some storms may produce heavy rainfall tonight
By Collin Rogers
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 6:06 AM EDT
Today, we’ll see a rise in the heat and humidity, but we look to stay dry. Highs will top off in the low-upper 80s for most.

Dry conditions are expected today with highs in the 80s for most.
Dry conditions are expected today with highs in the 80s for most.

As a cold front approaches the area overnight, cloud cover will increase, and especially after midnight and into Thursday morning, we’ll see rounds of scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low temperatures tonight will hold in the upper 60s and low 70s.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms will move into the area tonight as a cold front swings through.
Scattered showers and thunderstorms will move into the area tonight as a cold front swings through.

While severe weather doesn’t look likely as of now, some storms could still produce torrential rain late tonight through tomorrow morning.

Some storms may produce heavy rain tonight which could lead to some localized flooding issues.
Some storms may produce heavy rain tonight which could lead to some localized flooding issues.

Drier conditions are expected on Thursday afternoon with highs in the 80s for most.

We'll dry out tomorrow afternoon with a mix of sun and clouds and temperatures in the 80s for most.
We'll dry out tomorrow afternoon with a mix of sun and clouds and temperatures in the 80s for most.

We look to stay dry as we head into the weekend with mainly sunny to partly cloudy skies. Temperatures will be heating up though on Friday and Saturday with highs in the upper 80s-mid 90s. Make sure to stay tuned and catch the latest on WVVA.

A ridge of high pressure will build into the region on Friday and into the weekend which will bring highs in the upper 80s and 90s.
A ridge of high pressure will build into the region on Friday and into the weekend which will bring highs in the upper 80s and 90s.

