We’ll stay dry today, but showers and storms move in tonight
Some storms may produce heavy rainfall tonight
Today, we’ll see a rise in the heat and humidity, but we look to stay dry. Highs will top off in the low-upper 80s for most.
As a cold front approaches the area overnight, cloud cover will increase, and especially after midnight and into Thursday morning, we’ll see rounds of scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low temperatures tonight will hold in the upper 60s and low 70s.
While severe weather doesn’t look likely as of now, some storms could still produce torrential rain late tonight through tomorrow morning.
Drier conditions are expected on Thursday afternoon with highs in the 80s for most.
We look to stay dry as we head into the weekend with mainly sunny to partly cloudy skies. Temperatures will be heating up though on Friday and Saturday with highs in the upper 80s-mid 90s. Make sure to stay tuned and catch the latest on WVVA.
Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.