WATCH: Horse, rider rescued from bottom of cliff after long fall

A horse and its rider were stuck hundreds of feet down a sheer cliff in the American River Canyon in California. (Source: KOVR, CAL FIRE NEU, Susan Gillen)
By Tony Lopez
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 11:30 AM EDT
FOREST HILL, Calif. (KOVR) – A horse and its rider were stuck hundreds of feet down a sheer cliff in the American River Canyon in California on Tuesday.

The incident happened during the annual Tevis Cup race, a trans-Sierra trek that starts in Olympic Valley and ends in Auburn over a 24-hour period.

Veteran firefighters say it’s one of the more unusual calls of their career.

“These are athletic horses. They’re doing a hundred miles in a day up and down various steep hills,” said Chief Jed Matcham with the Forest Hill Fire Protection District.

The gray Arabian gelding lost his footing coming down some switchbacks and slid down a steep cliff. Matcham said the horse and rider landed about 150 feet off the trail on a 70-degree slope with very loose soil and couldn’t climb out.

A helicopter from the Butte County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched, along with emergency veterinarians from UC Davis equipped with a special equine sling capable of carrying an injured horse.

“It takes a lot of coordination with the helicopter, the air resources, with the veterinarians to prepare the horse,” Matcham said.

Rescue crews first focused on the horse’s owner, who sustained some injuries. They then sedated the horse, attached a 150-foot rope dangling from the helicopter and prepped for liftoff.

Vets took a good look at the gelding once he was back on solid ground and said he’s expected to recover.

“The horse only had minor injuries, and from what I hear, the horse is doing well,” Matcham said.

A high-flying horse rescue was one for the history books in this foothill community.

“It’s something that I’ve never seen up close before, don’t know that I ever will again,” Matcham said.

Copyright 2022 KOVR via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

