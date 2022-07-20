Advertisement

Thieves steal millions worth of jewelry from Brink’s truck

FBI investigating $10 million worth of jewelry stolen from Brink's truck. (Credit: KCAL/KCBS via CNN Newsource)
By KCAL/KCBS Staff
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 8:28 AM EDT
LEBEC, Calif. (KCAL/KCBS) - In California, the FBI is investigating after an estimated $10 million worth of jewelry and gems were taken from a Brink’s truck at a rest stop.

At the Flying J in Lebec, California, truckers were stunned to learn about a jewelry heist that happened at the truck stop.

Associated Press reports it was a tractor trailer and that thieves broke its lock when the armed guards left it parked in the back of the rest stop late at night.

“Truck stops like this are supposed to be made for us to be safe,” trucker Justin King said. “Its a shock. I would’ve never thought something like that would happen, especially to a Brink’s truck. You know, security guards all that.”

Arnold Duke, the president of the International Gem and Jewelry Show, is in disbelief. He said for 45 years, he has used Brink’s without issue to being jewels all over the country.

The valuable load last week was coming from his show in San Mateo to a show in Pasadena.

“The last story we heard is that the drivers parked in a remote area of that truck stop parking lot and left the truck unattended while they went to eat, and I guess when they come back, they discovered that the trunk had been breached, which would be 100% against all Brink’s protocols. I mean, those men are not allowed to leave that vehicle unattended. I mean, it’s beyond my comprehension if that’s what in fact happened,” Duke said.

According to the Associated Press, it is unclear whether the suspects followed the truck or hit the jackpot by chance.

Brink’s said it will fully reimburse clients and said the total value taken was less than $10 million.

Duke said it is common for the small family jewelers in his shows to underinsure their items because of the cost of insurance. They also assume their jewelry is safe because it is being carried by Brink’s.

“The fact that we have never lost a bag with Brink’s. Everybody was very comfortable and complacent, and it seems to me that Brink’s employees were too comfortable and complacent if they allowed this to happen under their watch,” Duke said.

