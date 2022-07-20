Storms roll in overnight, occasionally gusty winds and heavy rain possible
A cold front moves in by early Thursday morning
We’ll stay warm and muggy out ahead of an incoming cold front tonight. Overnight, lows will hover in the upper 60s-low 70s for most. Most our evening looks quiet, but after midnight, the chance of showers and thunderstorms will rise.
From roughly 2AM-6AM Thursday morning, we’ll see rounds of showers and thunderstorms, some of which could be strong to severe (mainly along and west of I-77). Severe threats would include occasionally gusty winds and locally heavy rainfall.
By sunrise tomorrow, storms will be weakening and tapering off, and we should gradually dry out behind the departing front into Thursday afternoon. Highs Thursday will be seasonable, in the upper 70s-mid 80s for most. Thursday night looks mainly clear with lows in the upper 50s-mid 60s.
We’ll see plenty of sunshine to wrap up the weekend, as high pressure takes over at the surface and aloft. With high pressure above our heads warming and compressing the air however, we look to get TOASTY.
Friday, Saturday, and Sunday will feature dry weather with high temps in the upper 80s-mid 90s. Stay cool and hydrated!
We look to grow a bit unsettled again by next week...stay tuned!
BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA)
