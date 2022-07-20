Raleigh County Historical Society starts new club focused on heritage

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - A new club in Raleigh County is focusing on the past.

The Raleigh County Genealogical Club, which is operating under the Raleigh County Historical Society (RCHS), held its first meeting on Tuesday, July 19. Each month, members will work to trace back their family history in the hopes of learning something new.

Tom Sopher, President of the Raleigh County Historical Society, says the idea for the club was brought to his attention by genealogist David Harrison. Harrison wanted to create a group in Raleigh County after the Raleigh-Fayette Genealogical Society ceased operation.

Sopher says he is excited to see the RCHS expand and offer new opportunities for residents.

“This is another addition to our, you know, list of things that we are creating for the community to participate in,” he said. “This is one of the few gatherings we’ve had this year, and it was nice to get out and visit with each other.”

The next meeting will be held on Tuesday, August 16, at the Raleigh County Public Library’s Heritage Room. The club plans to meet monthly. Those who wish to join can contact Harrison at davidthorpharrison@gmail.com or 304-923-3972.

