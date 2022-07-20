New historical sign in Beckley honors site of state’s first State Police headquarters

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - On Wednesday, the site of the first State Police headquarters in West Virginia was dedicated with a plaque in Beckley. The West Virginia State Police was established in 1919 and the first headquarters was chosen a year later.

The sign was donated by the Raleigh County Historical Society and funded by the Beckley Area Foundation. It is fixed to the side of the Hearberlin building on South Heber Street and faces where the headquarters used to stand- inside the Willis Hotel.

The sign’s dedication was celebrated with a short ceremony, attended by the Mayor of Beckley Rob Rappold, Captains with the West Virginia State Police, members of the Beckley Area Foundation, the owners of the Hearberlin Building and more.

Current Troopers say it’s great to have their history recognized.

“It means a lot to the State Police for somebody to take enough interest to keep our heritage going,” shared Captain Doug Miller. “We are one of the oldest state police agencies in the country. It means a lot to see this and know that we are still appreciated.”

Tom Sopher, President of the Raleigh County Historical Society, says they have three more plaques in the works for this year.

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.