Advertisement

New historical sign in Beckley honors site of state’s first State Police headquarters

Raleigh County Historical Society sign dedication
Raleigh County Historical Society sign dedication(WVVA)
By Gailyn Markham
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 2:39 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - On Wednesday, the site of the first State Police headquarters in West Virginia was dedicated with a plaque in Beckley. The West Virginia State Police was established in 1919 and the first headquarters was chosen a year later.

The sign was donated by the Raleigh County Historical Society and funded by the Beckley Area Foundation. It is fixed to the side of the Hearberlin building on South Heber Street and faces where the headquarters used to stand- inside the Willis Hotel.

The sign’s dedication was celebrated with a short ceremony, attended by the Mayor of Beckley Rob Rappold, Captains with the West Virginia State Police, members of the Beckley Area Foundation, the owners of the Hearberlin Building and more.

Current Troopers say it’s great to have their history recognized.

“It means a lot to the State Police for somebody to take enough interest to keep our heritage going,” shared Captain Doug Miller. “We are one of the oldest state police agencies in the country. It means a lot to see this and know that we are still appreciated.”

Tom Sopher, President of the Raleigh County Historical Society, says they have three more plaques in the works for this year.

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities say 37-year-old Derick Amos Madden drove his vehicle into a family as they walked...
Pickup driver hits family in Montana, kills 2 with shotgun
John Michael Cook
WVSP search for missing Oceana man
Deputies say Wickline was driving in the northbound lanes when he crossed over into the...
Man charged after woman loses baby in crash
Locals gathered at the Summers County Memorial Building at 7:30 for Tuesday's memorial.
Vigil held in Hinton for four-year-old Haley Weikle
Filion is being held in the Boyd County Detention Center on a $10,000 cash bond.
POLICE | Man hides girlfriend’s body behind bed

Latest News

BEX Camera Obscura
Step inside the camera: BEX art-installation combines history, education and fun
EPA Clean School Bus Program
EPA visits Beckley, commends school district on drive to get new, low-emission buses
Lakeshia Nicole Simon, 23, and Tyana Bly, also known as “Biggie,” 22, both of Beckley, each...
Two Beckley Women Plead Guilty to Straw Purchasing Firearms
A Summers County man accused of murdering his four-year-old daughter waived his right to a...
Summers County man accused of murdering 4-year-old daughter waives right to hearing
The Raleigh County pharmacist accused of poisoning her husband had a hearing in Beckley on...
Raleigh County pharmacist accused of poisoning her husband has hearing