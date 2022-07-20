Advertisement

Mayor dies in crash while working as driving instructor, officials say

Iowa officials report Fairbank Mayor Gregory (Mike) Harter died in a car crash. (Source: KCRG)
By KCRG Staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 9:31 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BREMER COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG/Gray News) - A mayor in Iowa died in a crash earlier this week while working as a driving instructor.

KCRG reports the crash involved Fairbank Mayor Gregory (Mike) Harter, 71, along with two 14-year-old students in a driver’s education vehicle and a 44-year-old driver of a Toyota Highlander.

On Monday, Iowa State Patrol said it responded to a reported crash at about 8:30 a.m. on Highway 218 near mile marker 195.

Authorities reported that Harter and the students were in a 2014 Chevy Impala when it drove onto the shoulder of the road. The vehicle then overcorrected and crossed over the median into oncoming traffic before being struck by the 2010 Toyota.

According to officials, the teens and the Toyota driver were injured in the crash, while Harter died.

The City of Fairbank released a statement after the incident:

“As most of you have heard it is with very heavy hearts that we share the sudden passing of our Mayor Gregory (Mike) Harter. Mike was very active in our community over the years and excelled in his mayoral position to help lead the community in the right direction. He served as mayor since January of 2018 and before that on the city council for 2 years. Mike’s love for his family and passion for the community was seen daily and his commitment to the City of Fairbank will always be remembered. He will be dearly missed by city staff, the council, and the community of Fairbank. We’d like to extend our deepest sympathies to Mike’s wife, Marla, their children, Andy (Jeni), and Ryan, and their families.”

Copyright 2022 KCRG via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities say 37-year-old Derick Amos Madden drove his vehicle into a family as they walked...
Pickup driver hits family in Montana, kills 2 with shotgun
John Michael Cook
WVSP search for missing Oceana man
Deputies say Wickline was driving in the northbound lanes when he crossed over into the...
Man charged after woman loses baby in crash
Locals gathered at the Summers County Memorial Building at 7:30 for Tuesday's memorial.
Vigil held in Hinton for four-year-old Haley Weikle
Filion is being held in the Boyd County Detention Center on a $10,000 cash bond.
POLICE | Man hides girlfriend’s body behind bed

Latest News

A Florida dad is named a person of interest after his daughters were stabbed and his 4-year-old...
Injured 12-year-old girl walks nearly a mile for help after sister stabbed to death, police say
A woman is suing the Biltmore Estate in Asheville, North Carolina, after a tree fell and killed...
GRAPHIC: Wife sues historic tourist attraction after tree falls on family car, killing husband
As thunderstorms moved through the area near Georgia's Fort Gordon, 10 soldiers suffered...
Reservist killed by lightning at Ga. base identified
The gas station owner told WFSB that Monday’s heavy rains were likely to blame, saying that the...
Drivers filled tanks with water instead of gas at Phillips 66 in Connecticut
Biden's COVID tweet video
Capitol Hill reacts to President Biden’s COVID-19 announcement