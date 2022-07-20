Man charged with threatening to assassinate Biden, Secret Service says

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA/Gray News) – An Alabama man has been charged with threatening to kill President Joe Biden.

A criminal complaint filed by the U.S. Secret Service alleges that John Andrew Bazor Jr. called the White House switchboard at 9:37 p.m. on July 10.

“I am coming to assassinate the president; I can’t wait to see your faces when I put a bullet in him,” he said, according to the complaint.

Bazor, 37, is scheduled to have a detention hearing Wednesday afternoon. But his attorney, Gordon Armstrong, told WALA that it likely will be a moot issue since he has bond violations in unrelated state cases.

Secret Service agents tracked Bazor down to a motel on Monday. According to the complaint, Bazor admitted that the phone number used to call the White House was his and that he wanted to hurt the president.

“When asked why, Bazor said that he did not wish to harm the president, but then contradicted himself and said he did,” the agent wrote in an affidavit. “At this point, Bazor became more agitated,” pushed past the agents and headed toward the elevator.

Federal investigators learned that Bazor made several calls to the Secret Service office in Mobile the weekend before he called the White House.

Bazor “rambled throughout multiple calls,” the Secret Service affidavit states, and indicates that he went to the FBI office in Mobile to file a complaint. He also called the State Department and the CIA, according to the complaint.

A civilian tenant of the same building where the Secret Service in Mobile is located reported seeing a man in the lobby of the building on July 8, complaining that the agency had ruined his life.

Though never officially diagnosed, Bazor has exhibited signs of mental illness, according to the affidavit. The defendant’s mother and aunt both spoke to agents about his strange behavior. His mother told investigators that she had tried to have him involuntarily committed to a mental health facility and that he has long exhibited signs of instability.

She told agents that Bazor had been involuntarily committed to Mobile Infirmary in 2017 but never received a formal diagnosis. She said he threatened to blow up the Ton Place Suites in Mobile and went to Providence Hospital but was released soon after he arrived.

Prior to 2017, the mother told agents Bazor had been staying with a relative in New Mexico and was taken to the hospital for an unknown incident. The mother told agents she was told at the time that her son suffered from paranoid schizophrenia, the criminal complaint states.

Prosecutors on Wednesday asked a judge to order a psychiatric evaluation to determine whether Bazor is competent to stand trial. In addition to the defendant’s behavior in the past, they cited “numerous outbursts” during a probable cause hearing earlier this week and his resistance to mental health counselors during his arrest.

Armstrong said he supports the mental health evaluation, adding that the prosecution’s filing raises serious questions about whether his client is criminally liable due to his mental health issues.

“That kind of pretty well summarizes it … That’s kind of where it’s going at this point,” he said.

The Secret Service affidavit states that Bazor’s mother expressed fear of him and told agents that she sleeps with her keys in her pillowcase so that her son will not take her car. She told investigators that Bazor was trying to rent a vehicle so he could travel to Washington, and the defendant’s aunt also said he was trying to get a car, according to the complaint.

Bazor has demonstrated hostility against Biden in the past. On Facebook, about 10 months ago, he posted a petition urging the president’s impeachment. In another Facebook post, he showed a screen shot of an email he had sent to the office of Former President Donald Trump earlier this month. The profanity-laced email said the Drug Enforcement Administration officials were “like the largest gang of terrorist in the world so this could tear the world apart.” He complained about being “radiated.”

In other posts, Bazor accused the Mobile Police Department of trying to kill him and railed against the Freemasons and Illuminati. On the July 10, the same date he is accused of making the threat against Biden, he posted a video on Facebook of the outside of Mobile police headquarters.

The threat against Biden carries a maximum penalty of five years in prison.

