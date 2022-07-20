Man charged after woman loses baby in crash

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man has been charged after deputies say he caused a crash under the influence that led to a woman losing her unborn baby.

The Kanawha County Sheriff’s office says Timothy Wickline has been charged with DUI causing death after a crash along I-77 South just after 6:30 a.m. on July 18.

Deputies say Wickline was driving in the northbound lanes when he crossed over into the southbound lanes in front of another car, causing the two cars to crash.

Investigators say there was significant damage to both of the cars.

A deputy on scene says they noticed signs of impairment from Wickline, who says he believed he was on I-64 nearing Charleston. A blood sample was submitted to the West Virginia State Police Toxicology Lab.

The victim told deputies she was 28 weeks pregnant at the time of the crash. She was taken to CAMC General for treatment, where the unborn baby was pronounced dead.

Wickline was arraigned Wednesday. His bond was set at $100,000 cash.

