Justice calls Special Session to consider personal income tax cut proposal

Gov. Jim Justice
Gov. Jim Justice(MGN: Gov. Jim Justice)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 11:31 AM EDT
CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - Gov. Jim Justice has issued a proclamation calling for the West Virginia Legislature to convene in Special Session on Monday, July 25 at 12:00 p.m.

The Special Session call only contains the Governor’s proposal to reduce West Virginia’s personal income tax.

Gov. Justice announced his proposal to permanently cut the personal income tax by an aggregate of 10% earlier this month.

Under the Governor’s proposal, the aggregate 10% tax cut will be retroactive back to January 1, which Gov. Justice says would put $254 million back in the pockets of West Virginians.

The proposed total tax reduction of $254 million is the maximum recommended reduction that can be safely made while remaining in compliance with American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) guidelines.

“I’ve been the biggest proponent of completely eliminating our state personal income tax. It will drive job growth, population growth, and prosperity in West Virginia. But the most important thing to do is get started right away,” Gov. Justice said. “In the past year, gas prices have gotten out of control and inflation is through the roof. West Virginians need help right now.”

Under the Governor’s proposal, the State personal income tax brackets will remain the same, while the tax rates, which haven’t changed since 1987, will drop for West Virginians at every income level.

