Advertisement

Stowaway chicken reunited with owner after catching 13-mile ride

By Darren Perron and Debra Worley
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 10:40 AM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HINESBURG, Vt. (WCAX/Gray News) – It’s common knowledge that chickens can’t fly, but that didn’t stop a hen in Vermont from trekking 13 miles away from home.

Amelia the chicken typically spends her day doing normal chicken things, like digging up dirt, looking for food or hanging with her feathered friends. She also loves snuggles from her human mom, Rebecca Thibeault.

“I raised them from very small,” Thibeault told WCAX.

It seems Amelia got tired of the country life and flew the coop for a day in the city.

“I was very sad that she was missing,” Thibeault said.

Somehow Amelia climbed into a tiny compartment in the undercarriage of a truck and took a 13-mile ride to downtown Burlington, Vermont.

Lo Fasano had just finished a cup of coffee on a morning walk in the area when she spotted the chicken. She tried calling rehabilitators and police to get Amelia help.

“They said they don’t do chickens,” Fasano said.

So, she took Amelia home and gave her food and a place to nest. Then she turned to social media in an effort to find the chicken’s owner.

“Even though it was a long shot, I had hope,” Fasano said.

Fasano’s hope paid off. A Facebook post led her to Amelia’s family who was worried sick about the wayward hen. They connected and got the bird home.

“I think about her and I’m really happy it had a happy ending,” Fasano said.

Copyright 2022 WCAX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities say 37-year-old Derick Amos Madden drove his vehicle into a family as they walked...
Pickup driver hits family in Montana, kills 2 with shotgun
John Michael Cook
WVSP search for missing Oceana man
Deputies say Wickline was driving in the northbound lanes when he crossed over into the...
Man charged after woman loses baby in crash
Locals gathered at the Summers County Memorial Building at 7:30 for Tuesday's memorial.
Vigil held in Hinton for four-year-old Haley Weikle
Filion is being held in the Boyd County Detention Center on a $10,000 cash bond.
POLICE | Man hides girlfriend’s body behind bed

Latest News

A Florida dad is named a person of interest after his daughters were stabbed and his 4-year-old...
Injured 12-year-old girl walks nearly a mile for help after sister stabbed to death, police say
A woman is suing the Biltmore Estate in Asheville, North Carolina, after a tree fell and killed...
GRAPHIC: Wife sues historic tourist attraction after tree falls on family car, killing husband
As thunderstorms moved through the area near Georgia's Fort Gordon, 10 soldiers suffered...
Reservist killed by lightning at Ga. base identified
The gas station owner told WFSB that Monday’s heavy rains were likely to blame, saying that the...
Drivers filled tanks with water instead of gas at Phillips 66 in Connecticut
Biden's COVID tweet video
Capitol Hill reacts to President Biden’s COVID-19 announcement