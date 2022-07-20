Advertisement

Former school aide gets jail time for abuse of nonverbal special needs students

Walter Pannell, 72, of Charleston will spend a year in the South-Central Regional Jail,...
Walter Pannell, 72, of Charleston will spend a year in the South-Central Regional Jail, followed by two years of supervised probation after his release.(WSAZ)
By Alyssa Hannahs
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 11:42 AM EDT
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A former school aide employed at a Kanawha County middle school was sentenced to jail time Wednesday for the abuse of nonverbal special education students.

Walter Pannell, 72, of Charleston will spend a year in the South Central Regional Jail, followed by two years of supervised probation after his release.

Pannell previously pleaded guilty to four counts of battery after admitting to pushing, dragging, and spanking students with developmental disabilities at Horace Mann Middle School. According to a criminal complaint, Pannell also threatened to punch a student in the nose.

Pannell will self-report to jail on August 5 and has the option of an early release in six months for good behavior.

During the sentencing Wednesday, Kanawha County Circuit Court Judge Carrie Webster said, “I have tried to balance the bad with the good, but I cannot. I cannot, under these circumstances, give you straight up probation. You harmed children, and it was more than one time.”

If Pannell violates the probation, he will serve another year in prison.

Another former aide at Horace Mann Middle School, James Lynch, was sentenced in June to two years in prison on two battery charges.

Former middle school aide sentenced to 2 years for abuse of special needs student

Four former aides at the school were charged during the investigation.

For previous coverage >>> CLICK HERE.

