Fayette County Schools unveils new food truck to reach children in underserved areas

FAYETTEVILLE, W.Va. (WVVA) -Fayette County Schools is taking its child nutrition program on the road this Summer.

The county’s new food truck is designed to bring healthy meals to underserved areas throughout the county. In the past, Fayette County had its Summer Meal Program set up at specific schools.

This week, the food truck will be in Anstead, serving breakfast from 7:30 a.m.- 9 a.m., and lunch from 11 a.m.- 1 p.m.

“Right now, with the great weather, it’s like a picnic. They can pick from a variety of meals, go to the park, and have a nice picnic in the Summer,” explained Andrew Pense, Fayette County’s Dir. of Child Nutrition.

So far, the food truck has served Oak Hill, Valley, Fayetteville, and Anstead.

To stay up to date on where the truck will be headed next, check out ‘Fayette County Schools’ on Facebook.

