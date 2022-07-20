Advertisement

Fayette County firefighters feud with commission over mutual aid agreements, funding issues


By Annie Moore
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 2:17 PM EDT
FAYETTEVILLE, W.Va. (WVVA) - There were tense moments during a special meeting of the Fayette County Commission on Wednesday. At issue was a communication breakdown between local fire departments, the commission, and the 911 center.

Fayette County Firefighter Association Pres. Steve Cruikshanks laid out two major issues affecting local departments. The first related to mutual aid agreements established over decades.

“Changes were made and we weren’t asked about them or told about them. We found out about them when they started dispatching people differently.”

He said firefighters felt that the 911 Center was dispatching more units than are needed; a move that he said is driving up costs.

Cruickshanks said firefighters are also experiencing hold-ups in reimbursements. Fayette County Commission Pres. Allison Taylor responded by saying there are state policies that need to be followed to ensure the county is in compliance with the law.

“You can’t make three different purchases from the same vendor just to make it under $15,000. You can’t do that. It’s against the law,” she said as an example.

Taylor said she would like to see more accountability on how taxpayer dollars are spent. “Everybody who gets money from Fayette County is accountable on how they spend that money. Firefighters do a better job than most since they are quasi government.”

Both sides agreed to form a committee including key stakeholders from the commission, firefighters association, and 911 center to iron out any differences moving forward.

“I think it went well,” said Cruikshanks afterwards. “At least now we’ve started communicating.”

