Advertisement

Estonian judicial officials discuss differences in systems with Bluefield city leaders

Estonian judicial members listening to a discussion
Estonian judicial members listening to a discussion(WVVA News)
By Robert Castillo
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 5:39 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - Estonian judicial members visited Bluefield on Wednesday to learn about the differences in judicial systems in each country. The group from Estonia ranged from prosecutors to circuit court judges.

The group is currently touring different parts of the U.S. to learn about national, state and local laws. It’s all part of an effort known as “Open World” to bring groups from other countries to the U.S. to learn about a variety of professional topics.

“I think this program is really wonderful. The people have been really friendly. We were in Washington (D.C.), they were friendly there. Here in West Virginia I mean it has been wonderful this far,” said Errki Hirsnik, a court of appeals judge in Tartu, Estonia.

The group is headed to Charleston tomorrow to learn about the state’s Bar exam.

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Raleigh County pharmacist accused of poisoning her husband had a hearing in Beckley on...
Raleigh County pharmacist accused of poisoning her husband has hearing
A Summers County man accused of murdering his four-year-old daughter waived his right to a...
Summers County man accused of murdering 4-year-old daughter waives right to hearing
West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey filed suit alleging an unlicensed Raleigh...
Attorney General Morrisey Files Suit Against Unlicensed Raleigh County Plumber
Eric Rose of Raven, Virginia was arrested for animal abuse
Man charged after video shows alleged animal abuse
Lakeshia Nicole Simon, 23, and Tyana Bly, also known as “Biggie,” 22, both of Beckley, each...
Two Beckley Women Plead Guilty to Straw Purchasing Firearms

Latest News

The Company Stores
Happening This Weekend: ‘The Company Stores’ performs in Bluefield
Poker Run - Friends of Charity Auto Fair
Poker Run at ‘Friends of Charity Auto Fair’ to benefit Hospice of Southern WV & Brian’s Safehouse
Eric Rose of Raven, Virginia was arrested for animal abuse
Man charged after video shows alleged animal abuse
List of pack the bus events in Bland County
Organizations collect school supplies in Bland
BEX Camera Obscura
Step inside the camera: BEX art-installation combines history, education and fun