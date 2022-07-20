Estonian judicial officials discuss differences in systems with Bluefield city leaders

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - Estonian judicial members visited Bluefield on Wednesday to learn about the differences in judicial systems in each country. The group from Estonia ranged from prosecutors to circuit court judges.

The group is currently touring different parts of the U.S. to learn about national, state and local laws. It’s all part of an effort known as “Open World” to bring groups from other countries to the U.S. to learn about a variety of professional topics.

“I think this program is really wonderful. The people have been really friendly. We were in Washington (D.C.), they were friendly there. Here in West Virginia I mean it has been wonderful this far,” said Errki Hirsnik, a court of appeals judge in Tartu, Estonia.

The group is headed to Charleston tomorrow to learn about the state’s Bar exam.

