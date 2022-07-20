Advertisement

City of Princeton gets newly proclaimed mascot

By Robert Castillo
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 5:29 PM EDT
PRINCETON, W.Va. (WVVA) - Princeton City Hall has a new furry friend on staff. Maverick is kitten that city officials found behind an electrical box in one of their warehouses when he was just four weeks old.

Now Maverick spends his days lounging in city hall with fellow employees who provide him with vet care, food and of course plenty of toys to play with.

Maverick
Maverick(WVVA News)

“He runs around, he helps us with our paper work and by that I mean he just walks on our keyboards. He enjoys playing, we actually have him a cat tower on the way,” said Courts Clerk, Madison Gunnoe.

City employees say that Maverick also tries to join in on lunch and enjoys eating chicken from time to time. Everything bought for Maverick is done so by employees and they say they’re glad he’s part of the Princeton family.

