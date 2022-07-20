Advertisement

Appalachian Power warns of summer scams

Credit: Appalachian Power
By Brittany Morgan
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 2:29 PM EDT
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - American Electric Power says scammers are trying to take advantage of the heat—and you.

Scammers pose as the electric company or call customers and threaten to disconnect service immediately unless they receive payment. The scammers are trying to catch the customer at a vulnerable time because of soaring temperatures.

George Porter, an Appalachian Power spokesperson, says the company will never immediately disconnect payment, and they always send communication about your bill in the mail, not over the phone.

“If there is a concern, if there is an issue, if you are worried at all, hang up and give us a call, 1-800 956-4237, and we can check your bill,” says Porter. “It’s an old saying but we always like to say trust your gut. If it doesn’t feel right, it probably isn’t right.”

Other indicators that you may be dealing with a scammer include if they ask for payment through Venmo or gift cards.

