West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine sees 99 percent of students matched for residency programs

West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine
West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine
By Gailyn Markham
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 4:24 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
LEWISBURG, W.Va. (WVVA) - The West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine (WVSOM) in Lewisburg recently received high marks in terms of its student residency placement.

99 percent of the school’s Class of 2022 students were placed into residency programs- a two percent increase from last year.

According to Linda Boyd, Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine and Dean at WVSOM, 60 percent of the 195 students matched for residency training were matched to the school of their choice.

“Our school has a great reputation of training good doctors and residency programs appreciate taking students from our school because they know they’re gonna come into the residency, hit the ground running, be able to take off with their further training- rather than have to start over from scratch and train them up,” Boyd explained.

The students who were matched will be completing their training in schools all across the region and country. Boyd says their hope is that some will return to practice medicine in The Mountain State.

