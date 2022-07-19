West Virginia DMV experiencing statewide outage

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The West Virginia Division of Motor Vehicles is experiencing a temporary computer outage, affecting driver services.

According to the DMV, services are currently offline due to a system-wide mainframe outage.

Officials say the outage is projected to be resolved Tuesday.

Vehicle registration renewals and title work should be available this afternoon, according to the DMV.

Driver services, including license issuance, renewals, and testing, are also expected to be operational later Tuesday.

Customers are encouraged to visit the DMV website at dmv.wv.gov to check the up-to-date alert box before they visit a regional office or try the online services portal.

This outage is affecting many state agencies, but certainly hitting DMV the hardest due to the nature of work and business transactions needed by citizens, DMV Commissioner Everett Frazier says.

“Good customer service is our number one priority at DMV, and we understand the frustrations of our customers. We feel those same frustrations when we can’t offer the level of service and care that our customers deserve, due to circumstances beyond our control,” Frazier said. “One of my goals as Commissioner is to facilitate the upgrades needed to our mainframe technology so these outages become few and far between. As we work towards that, again please accept our apologies and know that we are working around the clock to make things better.”

