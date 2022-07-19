Advertisement

U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs launches virtual access site in Greenbrier County

U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs
U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs(WVVA)
By Gailyn Markham
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 4:46 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
RONCEVERTE, W.Va. (WVVA) - The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs is making it easier for veterans and their families to receive help. The department announced on Tuesday that a virtual access site has been placed in the Ronceverte office, located inside Workforce West Virginia in the Red Oaks Shopping Center.

This is the third office to receive the technology.

Those in the department’s regional office say the site will allow increased access to benefits and assistance to those in rural areas.

“This will allow them to have that access without having to travel long distances,” said Linda Parker, Director of the Huntington Regional Office. “It will save them time. It will save them money. It’s going to be invaluable for the veterans of our state.”

The Department of Veterans Affairs hopes to have access sites in all 15 benefit offices in the state by the end of the calendar year.

