Two Mountaineers, Two Black Bears selected in day two of MLB draft

Jacob Watters, Victor Scott II, JP Massey and Caeden Trenkle selected within first ten rounds.
Victor Scott II
Victor Scott II(WDTV)
By Tyler Kennett
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 9:55 PM EDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
LOS ANGELES (WDTV) - Four players - two from WVU and two from the West Virginia Black Bears of the MLB Draft League - were selected during the second day of the MLB Draft.

For WVU, pitcher Jacob Watters was selected in the fourth round by the Oakland Athletics. He recorded 75 strikeouts last season for the Mountaineers. His season high of strikeouts came against the Texas Longhorns. In that contest, he had 15.

Alongside Watters, Victor Scott II was selected in the fifth round by the St. Louis Cardinals. As an outfielder, Scott finished last season with 47 RBI. He also only had two errors in the field for the entirety of last season. He finished 2022 with a fielding percentage of over 98 percent.

For the Black Bears, JP Massey - a former pitcher for the Black Bears - was taken by the Pittsburgh Pirates in the seventh round. He had 63 strikeouts in 59 innings for the University of Minnesota last season.

Current Black Bears outfielder Caeden Trenkle was also selected by the Oakland Athletics in the ninth round. Trenkle had 11 stolen bases in the first half of the MLB Draft League and scored a run on 20 of his 24 hits.

