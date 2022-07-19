Most will dry up today

A few showers are possible today but most will stay dry with a mix of sun and clouds. Temperatures will be seasonable with highs in the upper 70s and low-mid 80s.

Partly cloudy skies are expected tonight but we could see some patchy fog developing late tonight and throughout the morning hours tomorrow. Temperatures will be in the 60s overnight.

Most of the day tomorrow will be dry with a mix of sun and clouds. A cold front will bring scattered showers and thunderstorms tomorrow night and into the morning hours on Thursday. Temperatures will begin to warm up into the 80s and possibly the low 90s on Wednesday and Thursday.

We’ll dry up on Friday with plenty of sunshine and dry conditions look to continue into the weekend. Temperatures will be on the rise though with highs on Friday-Sunday in the mid-upper 80s and low 90s. Make sure to stay tuned and catch the latest on WVVA.

