Growing warm & humid into midweek; showers/storms return Wed night
A cold front slides in by Thursday morning
Overnight, most will stay dry, but we could see a stray shower or hear a rumble of thunder somewhere. Otherwise, we’ll be foggy at times (mainly in those valleys), with overnight lows in the upper 50s-mid 60s.
Wednesday will bring a spike in the heat and humidity, but most of the day still looks dry. Highs will top off in the low-upper 80s for most, and we could see an isolated shower/storm before the day is completely over.
As a cold front approaches the area Wednesday night, cloud cover will increase, and especially after midnight and into the wee hours of Thursday morning, we’ll see rounds of scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low temps tomorrow night will hold in the upper 60s and low 70s.
While severe weather doesn’t look likely as of now, some storms could still produce torrential rain, especially before sunrise on Thursday AM.
We should dry out more into Thursday afternoon, with highs in the upper 70s-low 80s.
As we head toward the weekend, rain chances will dip, but TEMPS WILL RISE. We look hot by Friday and Saturday with highs in the upper 80s-mid 90s. Stay tuned!
BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) -
