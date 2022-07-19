Growing warm & humid into midweek; showers/storms return Wed night

EVENING PLANNER (WVVA WEATHER)

Overnight, most will stay dry, but we could see a stray shower or hear a rumble of thunder somewhere. Otherwise, we’ll be foggy at times (mainly in those valleys), with overnight lows in the upper 50s-mid 60s.

MUGGY CAST (WVVA WEATHER)

Wednesday will bring a spike in the heat and humidity, but most of the day still looks dry. Highs will top off in the low-upper 80s for most, and we could see an isolated shower/storm before the day is completely over.

DAY PLANNER (WVVA WEATHER)

As a cold front approaches the area Wednesday night, cloud cover will increase, and especially after midnight and into the wee hours of Thursday morning, we’ll see rounds of scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low temps tomorrow night will hold in the upper 60s and low 70s.

RAINFALL OUTLOOK (WVVA WEATHER)

While severe weather doesn’t look likely as of now, some storms could still produce torrential rain, especially before sunrise on Thursday AM.

SHOWERS AND STORMS EARLY THURSDAY (WVVA WEATHER)

We should dry out more into Thursday afternoon, with highs in the upper 70s-low 80s.

UPPER AIR PATTERN (WVVA WEATHER)

As we head toward the weekend, rain chances will dip, but TEMPS WILL RISE. We look hot by Friday and Saturday with highs in the upper 80s-mid 90s. Stay tuned!

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA)

