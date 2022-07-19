Advertisement

Greenbrier Valley Theatre prepares for largest production since before pandemic

Greenbrier Valley Theatre
Greenbrier Valley Theatre
By Gailyn Markham
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 4:33 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
LEWISBURG, W.Va. (WVVA) - This weekend, the Greenbrier Valley Theatre (GVT) will debut its largest production since the start of the pandemic. “Little Shop of Horrors,” a musical, will hit the stage on Friday, July 22.

While the theatre has kept its productions on the smaller side these last two years, this show will feature more actors and more helping hands behind the scenes.

Those at the theatre say they can’t wait to bring larger performance pieces back to Greenbrier County.

“This is definitely the most people we’ve had in the building working on a show in a couple of years, which is really exciting,” shared Josh Lapping, Marketing and Communications Director of GVT.

“It’s just been great to have the community come together- have all the actors from all over the country come together. It’s been really, really neat.”

The musical will run through August 7. Tickets can be purchased at gvtheatre.org or by calling 304-645-3838. Covid precautions will still be in place inside the theatre.

