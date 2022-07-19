Advertisement

Blue Angels name first female fighter jet demonstration pilot

Lt. Amanda Lee will take the controls with another pilot for the Angels’ 2023 season.
Lt. Amanda Lee will take the controls with another pilot for the Angels’ 2023 season.(@USNAVYBLUEANGELS)
By CNN staff
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 9:02 AM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The U.S. Navy’s elite flight demonstration squadron has made a historic choice for its upcoming season.

The Blue Angels announced Monday the first female pilot will fly its fighter jet demonstration.

Lt. Amanda Lee will take the controls with another pilot for the Angels’ 2023 season.

She will need to complete an intensive five-month training program with the other new members of the team.

While Lee is the first female fighter jet demonstration pilot, the Blue Angels said hundreds of female Navy service members and Marines have served with the team over the last 55 years.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wanda Palmer has awoken from a two year coma following an attack in 2020 that left her with a...
Woman left in coma after attack wakes up 2 years later; brother charged
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 855-628-8477.
‘90-Day Fiance’ star wanted for murder has ties to Virginia
The CDC has issued a warning for a pathogen that can cause meningitis and seizures in babies...
CDC issues alert for virus that can cause severe illness in babies
State Fair of West Virginia
97th Annual State Fair of West Virginia will see several changes
Clarence Giles
Man arrested in copper thefts from interstate light poles

Latest News

File - Coffins of 21 teenagers who died in a mysterious tragedy at a nightclub in the early...
Methanol in blood of teens who died in South African tavern
Uvalde families say they're afraid of next month's return to school despite newly announced...
Texas school shooter left trail of ominous warning signs
Brian Enriquez said he was concerned after watching video of a delivery man collapsing at his...
UPS driver collapsed making delivery in scorching heat
Brian Enriquez said he was concerned after watching video of a delivery man collapsing at his...
UPS driver collapsed making delivery in scorching heat
Ukraine said Russian missiles struck the "civilian population" areas in Odesa.
Russia pounds Ukraine as Putin holds talks in Tehran