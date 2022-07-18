Showers and strong to severe storms on tap tonight; drying out into Tuesday

EVENING PLANNER (WVVA WEATHER)

A cold front moving into the region will bring more unsettled weather through our Monday evening. On-and-off showers and thunderstorms look possible for the rest of the daylight hours and into the overnight hours. While the risk is low (marginal), it is not zero for severe weather through the rest of the night.

MONDAY EVENING (WVVA WEATHER)

A few storms could be strong to severe with gusty winds, torrential rain, and lots of thunder and lightning through tonight. Stay weather aware! We’ll otherwise see lots of lingering clouds and fog and overnight lows will fall into the 60s.

TUESDAY OUTLOOK (WVVA WEATHER)

Tuesday, we could see a few more hit-or-miss showers and t-storms as the front slowly moves east and eventually out of the area. We look to overall dry out however, and should see mainly clear skies by late tomorrow afternoon/evening. Highs on Tuesday will be seasonable, in the upper 70s-low 80s for most. Tuesday night-early Wednesday we’ll have mainly clear skies, areas of fog and lows in the 60s again.

CHANCE OF RAIN (WVVA WEATHER)

We’ll start to get more hot and humid mid-late week, with highs in the 80s, if not the low 90s for some. The humidity will spike into the second half of the work week as well, so stay cool and hydrated! We look sunny for most of the day Wednesday, but another frontal system will bring scattered showers and thunderstorms Wednesday night through at least early Thursday.

TEMPS SPIKE INTO LATE WEEK (WVVA WEATHER)

We look to stay pretty streamy heading toward the weekend....stay tuned!

