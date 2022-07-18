Settlement not yet reached in 2017 police shooting of Daniel Giberson

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WVVA) - Family of the late Daniel Giberson expected to reach a settlement on Monday following a 2017 police chase which resulted in the death of Giberson at 25 years-old. He was shot and killed by W.Va. State Police in Princeton following a chase and alleged confrontation.

An agreement on a settlement was not reached on Monday, as Kanawha County Circuit Judge Joanna Tabit voiced numerous concerns surrounding the Giberson family’s knowledge of some specifics in the case. It appeared two members of the family present in court on Monday were not made aware of a potential settlement amount, among other details.

In Monday’s proceeding WVVA learned the victim’s brother, Chris Giberson, was initially the administrator of Daniel’s estate until it was turned over to the Mercer County Sheriff. That information, along with questions about if and when beneficiaries were properly notified about Mondays’ proceeding all added to the courtroom confusion.

It turned out the Giberson family was unaware of a potentially agreed-upon settlement amount on Monday as well. WVVA was instructed to leave the courtroom before discussions between the judge and attorneys regarding the settlement amount began.

WVVA spoke with Chris Giberson following Monday’s proceeding about what to expect next.

“Still settlement hearings as far as I know. They’ve done settled, and it is what it is,” said Giberson. “And the truth still ain’t come out. That’s what we want. The truth.”

WVVA will continue to follow developments with this story. As of Monday, a new court date was set for September.

