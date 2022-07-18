Raleigh County Veterans Museum unveils newest exhibit

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - A new exhibit at the Raleigh County Veterans Museum is showing how one soldier worked to cope with life after war.

The exhibit is a collection of hand-sculpted dioramas made by Thomas “Tommy” Osborn, a Vietnam Veteran. Following his service in the military, Osborn found himself struggling with Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD). He quickly turned to making miniature scenes from various wars, where he used dental tools to carve his emotions into his work.

“When I look at these, I look not only at the detail and not only at the artistic ability, but I also think that he was able to leave the bad pieces behind in these pieces,” said Gary Parker, a volunteer tour guide at the museum. “...in the detail that he put into them.”

Osborn passed away in 2017. His collection was donated to the museum by his wife and children. It depicts scenes from World War I, World War II and the Vietnam War.

The Raleigh County Veterans Museum- located at 1557 Harper Road in Beckley- is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. every Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

