Advertisement

Raleigh County Veterans Museum unveils newest exhibit

Thomas Osborn collection at Raleigh County Veterans Museum
Thomas Osborn collection at Raleigh County Veterans Museum(WVVA)
By Gailyn Markham
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 2:22 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - A new exhibit at the Raleigh County Veterans Museum is showing how one soldier worked to cope with life after war.

The exhibit is a collection of hand-sculpted dioramas made by Thomas “Tommy” Osborn, a Vietnam Veteran. Following his service in the military, Osborn found himself struggling with Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD). He quickly turned to making miniature scenes from various wars, where he used dental tools to carve his emotions into his work.

“When I look at these, I look not only at the detail and not only at the artistic ability, but I also think that he was able to leave the bad pieces behind in these pieces,” said Gary Parker, a volunteer tour guide at the museum. “...in the detail that he put into them.”

Osborn passed away in 2017. His collection was donated to the museum by his wife and children. It depicts scenes from World War I, World War II and the Vietnam War.

The Raleigh County Veterans Museum- located at 1557 Harper Road in Beckley- is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. every Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

State Fair of West Virginia
97th Annual State Fair of West Virginia will see several changes
There is the potential for severe weather across our area tonight.
Severe risk upgraded. Potential for severe storms before midnight tonight.
Grants $100 Gift Card Giveaway
Bill Vest said he's been in contact with the Dept. of Highways for years over the issue.
Bramwell man worries of clogged drainage pipes on Jones Hill Rd.
WVVA News has learned new details about the parents charged with the murder of their...
Father charged with murder of 4-year-old child in Summers County had criminal past

Latest News

Court blocks West Virginia’s felony abortion law, AG vows to appeal
Theatre West Virginia
COVID-19 forces Theatre West Virginia to cancel multiple shows
Freedom Skate Park murals
City of Beckley continues to beautify parks, recreational spaces through art
Birthdays: 7.18.22
Birthdays: 7.18.22