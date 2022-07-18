Rain and thunderstorms are likely today

Partly cloudy skies are expected this morning, but showers and storms will move in this afternoon as a cold front swings through. Some storms may produce heavy rainfall which could lead to some localized flooding issues, especially around creeks, streams, and low-lying areas. Temperatures will top off in the upper 70s and low-mid 80s this afternoon.

Our area is under a marginal (1/4) risk for excessive rainfall this afternoon/evening. Heavy rainfall could lead to some localized flooding issues. (WVVA WEATHER)

Scattered showers and thunderstorms will continue tonight, mainly before midnight. Otherwise, we’ll see partly cloudy skies with lows in the 60s.

A few isolated showers and storms are possible tomorrow, but most should stay dry with a mix of sun and clouds. Temperatures will once again rise up into the upper 70s and low-mid 80s.

Our next cold front will bring a better chance of rain and storms on Wednesday afternoon-Thursday. Temperatures should top off in the 80s for most.

Drier conditions are expected on Friday as high pressure builds in but temperatures will be on the rise. Highs are expected to reach the 80s and possibly the low 90s for some of our lower elevations Friday-Sunday. Make sure to stay tuned and catch the latest on WVVA.

