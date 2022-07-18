Advertisement

Man arrested in copper thefts from interstate lighting poles

Resulted in nearly $1.5 million in damages
Clarence Giles
Clarence Giles(WVRJA)
By Kim Rafferty
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 4:45 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man from Charleston was arrested Monday in connection with copper thefts that resulted in nearly $1.5 million worth of damage to lighting along Interstates 64 and 77.

Clarence Giles, 31, allegedly took the copper material to local recycle stations and received more than $16,000 in cash, the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office said.

Investigators say the thefts happened from March through July and that the $1.5 million in damage doesn’t tell the whole story, explaining the extensive replacement process that was required.

Among the targeted areas were along the 57- to 59-mile markers of I-64, as well as on state Division of Highways property. Wiring from the poles was taken.

The affected areas included Charleston, South Charleston and Sissonville, but there could be others as well as other suspects involved.

Giles was taken to the South Central Regional Jail. His bond is $5,000 cash.

Among the charges he faces are grand larceny, breaking and entering, receiving and transferring stolen goods, and obtaining property by false pretense.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wanda Palmer has awoken from a two year coma following an attack in 2020 that left her with a...
Woman left in coma after attack wakes up 2 years later; brother charged
State Fair of West Virginia
97th Annual State Fair of West Virginia will see several changes
There is the potential for severe weather across our area tonight.
Severe risk upgraded. Potential for severe storms before midnight tonight.
Grants $100 Gift Card Giveaway
Bill Vest said he's been in contact with the Dept. of Highways for years over the issue.
Bramwell man worries of clogged drainage pipes on Jones Hill Rd.

Latest News

Giberson family members present on Monday said they were not aware of the terms of a potential...
Settlement not yet reached in 2017 police shooting of Daniel Giberson
The CDC has issued a warning for a pathogen that can cause meningitis and seizures in babies...
CDC issues alert for virus that can cause severe illness in babies
Lexington man to eat only Taco Bell for 30 days
Lexington man to eat only Taco Bell for 30 days to test validity of ‘healthy fast food’
The ACLU, on behalf of the Women’s Health Center of West Virginia, was seeking an injunction to...
Court blocks West Virginia’s felony abortion law, AG vows to appeal