Advertisement

COVID-19 forces Theatre West Virginia to cancel multiple shows

Theatre West Virginia
Theatre West Virginia(WVVA)
By Gailyn Markham
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 2:45 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRANDVIEW, W.Va. (WVVA) - This week’s Theatre West Virginia (TWV) shows are canceled after actors test positive for Coronavirus. This mean’s that no shows will be held on Tuesday, July 19, Wednesday, July 20, and Thursday, July 21.

TWV held a press conference on Monday. Here, General Manager Scott Hill explained that staff and actors will spend the next few days in quarantine and prepare for their next show through Zoom.

“This summer, we’ve had rain, we’ve had lightning, and, now, we have a little bit of COVID, but we are gonna be safe, and we are going to do what’s best for the community and our actors.”

TWV plans to have actors back on Grandview Park’s Cliffside Ampitheatre stage on Friday.

According to Hill, those who purchased tickets in advance can either receive a refund or exchange their tickets for a future show. Visit theatrewestvirginia.org or call 304-256-6800 to learn more.

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

State Fair of West Virginia
97th Annual State Fair of West Virginia will see several changes
There is the potential for severe weather across our area tonight.
Severe risk upgraded. Potential for severe storms before midnight tonight.
Grants $100 Gift Card Giveaway
Bill Vest said he's been in contact with the Dept. of Highways for years over the issue.
Bramwell man worries of clogged drainage pipes on Jones Hill Rd.
WVVA News has learned new details about the parents charged with the murder of their...
Father charged with murder of 4-year-old child in Summers County had criminal past

Latest News

Court blocks West Virginia’s felony abortion law, AG vows to appeal
Freedom Skate Park murals
City of Beckley continues to beautify parks, recreational spaces through art
Thomas Osborn collection at Raleigh County Veterans Museum
Raleigh County Veterans Museum unveils newest exhibit
Birthdays: 7.18.22
Birthdays: 7.18.22