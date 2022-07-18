COVID-19 forces Theatre West Virginia to cancel multiple shows

GRANDVIEW, W.Va. (WVVA) - This week’s Theatre West Virginia (TWV) shows are canceled after actors test positive for Coronavirus. This mean’s that no shows will be held on Tuesday, July 19, Wednesday, July 20, and Thursday, July 21.

TWV held a press conference on Monday. Here, General Manager Scott Hill explained that staff and actors will spend the next few days in quarantine and prepare for their next show through Zoom.

“This summer, we’ve had rain, we’ve had lightning, and, now, we have a little bit of COVID, but we are gonna be safe, and we are going to do what’s best for the community and our actors.”

TWV plans to have actors back on Grandview Park’s Cliffside Ampitheatre stage on Friday.

According to Hill, those who purchased tickets in advance can either receive a refund or exchange their tickets for a future show. Visit theatrewestvirginia.org or call 304-256-6800 to learn more.

