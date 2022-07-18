City of Beckley continues to beautify parks, recreational spaces through art

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - Since 2016, the City of Beckley has worked to beautify its parks and recreational spaces through art. And now, the newest project in this endeavor is nearly finished.

Local artists began working on murals at the Freedom Skate Park in Beckley last week. They were chosen and tasked with painting the sides of the skate ramps.

Christine Kinder, a West Virginia University Extension Educator, and Jill Moorefield, Director of Beckley Events, started the initiative six years ago. They say it is nice to see Beckley become more positive.

“It’s just sort of helping to grow our creative community,” Kinder explained. “We just want to encourage positive messaging.”

“It shows that we really care about our community, and we hope it just continues,” Moorefield added.

The pair hope this new art will help bring more people to the Beckley area, whether that be by drawing in tourists or encouraging young residents to continue their adult lives in Raleigh County.

