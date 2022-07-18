Advertisement

Bluefield takes bragging rights over Princeton in “The Feud” this Appy season

Appalachian League Baseball
By Hannah Howard
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 12:37 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - The Bluefield Ridge Runners and the Princeton WhistlePigs went head to head on Sunday for the final time this Appalachian League season.

FINAL SCORE: Bluefield 3 - Princeton 2

Overall this season in nine match ups -- Bluefield won five games, Princeton won three and the two teams tied once -- with Bluefield winning the tiebreaker. The Ridge Runners take the bragging rights this season, six games to three.

