Bluefield takes bragging rights over Princeton in “The Feud” this Appy season

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - The Bluefield Ridge Runners and the Princeton WhistlePigs went head to head on Sunday for the final time this Appalachian League season.

FINAL SCORE: Bluefield 3 - Princeton 2

Overall this season in nine match ups -- Bluefield won five games, Princeton won three and the two teams tied once -- with Bluefield winning the tiebreaker. The Ridge Runners take the bragging rights this season, six games to three.

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.