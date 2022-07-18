Advertisement

‘90-Day Fiance’ star wanted for murder has ties to Virginia

The U.S. Marshals is offering a reward of up to $25,000 for information leading to his arrest.
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 12:38 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A man featured on TLC’s hit show ‘90-Day Fiance’ is now wanted for murder.

Michael Baltimore, 43, has ties to Virginia Beach and is accused of shooting and killing Kendall Jerome Cook, and injuring another man at the GQ Barbershop in Carlisle, Pennsylvania on May 22, 2021.

Authorities said Cook owned the barbershop, and Baltimore who is also a barber worked for Cook until 2019 and was featured on several episodes of the show.

In addition to the murder charge, Baltimore has also been charged with criminal attempt homicide, aggravated assault, and possession of a firearm prohibited.

He also has warrants from Pennsylvania for separate charges of aggravated assault, strangulation, fleeing and eluding, and state parole violations resulting from a prior aggravated assault conviction.

Authorities said they are focusing on cities and regions including Los Angeles, Miami, Virginia Beach, Norfolk, Virginia, the greater Atlanta area, and areas in New York, New Jersey, and North Carolina in the search for Baltimore.

The U.S. Marshals is offering a reward of up to $25,000 for information leading to his arrest.

“Michael Baltimore poses a serious threat to the community. By placing him on the 15 Most Wanted list, we have made his capture a top priority of the U.S. Marshals Service,” said U.S. Marshals Service Director Ronald Davis.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 855-628-8477.

