Advertisement

SPCA offers reward for safe return of stolen kitten

2-month-old Daenerys was taken from the Richmond SPCA’s adoption center on Friday evening.
2-month-old Daenerys was taken from the Richmond SPCA’s adoption center on Friday evening.(Richmond SPCA)
By Samantha McGranahan
Published: Jul. 17, 2022 at 5:17 AM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Richmond SPCA is offering a $1,000 reward for the safe return of a kitten stolen from their adoption center.

2-month-old Daenerys was taken from the Richmond SPCA’s adoption center on Friday evening. She is spayed and microchipped.

The SPCA stated on Facebook that Daenerys was treated for lungworms and under continued medical observation before she was taken.

“A proper adoption would have included medical advice and sending her home with remaining medications,” the humane center said.

Both Richmond Police and RACC have been notified of the theft.

Any tips can be emailed to contact@richmondspca.org.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Wanda Palmer has awoken from a two year coma following an attack in 2020 that left her with a...
Woman left in coma after attack wakes up 2 years later; brother charged
State Fair of West Virginia
97th Annual State Fair of West Virginia will see several changes
There is the potential for severe weather across our area tonight.
Severe risk upgraded. Potential for severe storms before midnight tonight.
Grants $100 Gift Card Giveaway
Bill Vest said he's been in contact with the Dept. of Highways for years over the issue.
Bramwell man worries of clogged drainage pipes on Jones Hill Rd.

Latest News

The ACLU, on behalf of the Women’s Health Center of West Virginia, was seeking an injunction to...
Court blocks West Virginia’s felony abortion law, AG vows to appeal
Theatre West Virginia
COVID-19 forces Theatre West Virginia to cancel multiple shows
Freedom Skate Park murals
City of Beckley continues to beautify parks, recreational spaces through art
Thomas Osborn collection at Raleigh County Veterans Museum
Raleigh County Veterans Museum unveils newest exhibit
Birthdays: 7.18.22
Birthdays: 7.18.22