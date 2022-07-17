Advertisement

Severe risk upgraded. Potential for severe storms before midnight tonight.

Primary threat will be heavy rain and damaging winds
By Jeffrey Hoole
Published: Jul. 17, 2022 at 3:46 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
The Storm Prediction Center has upgraded the risk for severe weather for our area this evening. Our whole area is now under a marginal risk, and parts to our north have been upgraded to a slight risk. These storms could have the potential to bring heavy rain which could cause flooding in low-lying areas and places with poor drainage, as well as strong, damaging winds.

The storms do look to be out of our area by midnight, leaving us with partly cloudy skies. Temperatures overnight will be mild once again sitting in the mid-60s.

Tomorrow we are looking at the chance for some more thunderstorms moving through the area. Right now the SPC doesn’t have us under a risk area for severe weather, though that can always change so make sure to stay weather aware tomorrow. Temperatures will be in the upper 70s, and overnight we’ll get down into the mid-60s again,

Looking ahead, we’re going to remain unsettled through the better part of the week. A chance of thunderstorms is in the forecast for just about every day up until Friday. Temps this week will mostly remain in the 80s.

