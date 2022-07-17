Dr. Ellis Ray Williams Sr. funeral held at Bluefield State University

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - Dr. Ellis Ray Williams Sr. was honored in Bluefield, W.Va. on Saturday, with a funeral held at Bluefield State University.

“He saw death. He saw old death coming like a falling star,” said one speaker. “But death didn’t frighten Mr. Williams.”

Born in Newberry South Carolina, Williams lived for more than 100 years. His family moved to W.Va. in 1928.

In his century-plus of life Williams played many different roles -- all with the common factor of giving what he could to better the world around him.

“I was a student of his at Elkhorn Middle School,” said one speaker.

“He also served in World War Two in France,” said Tony Coaxum, Bluefield State University’s football coach.

Coaxum met Williams toward the end of his long life. Despite that brief friendship however, Coaxum is seen as just one example of the impact Williams had on everyone he met.

“He’s a civil leader,” said Coaxum. “He’s an American hero and just done a lot and raised a great family. Seven kids have all gone on to do great things...Everyone knows who he is, everyone knows his family.”

Of his many roles, Williams served as a church Deacon, Sunday school teacher, middle school principal, adjunct professor, mining instructor and plenty more.

His funeral was held at the Brown-Gilbert Basic Science Building Auditorium at Bluefield State University.

