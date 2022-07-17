Advertisement

Dog credited with capture of Mexican cartel leader

Max the dog is credited with helping capture Mexican drug lord Rafael Caro Quintero. (Credit: Mexican Marines via CNN Newsource)
By CNN
Published: Jul. 17, 2022 at 7:31 AM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
(CNN) - Meet Max, the dog credited with helping capture infamous drug lord Rafael Caro Quintero.

Authorities say the dog discovered the fugitive hiding in bushes in the northwestern Mexican state of Sinaloa on Friday.

Quintero was wanted for the kidnapping, torture and killing of a United States Drug Enforcement Administration agent in 1985.

He was on the run for nearly a decade after he walked out of a Mexican prison in 2013 on a technicality.

Quintero was on the FBI’s “Most Wanted” list and had a $20 million bounty on his head.

Mexico says he will be extradited to the U.S.

