Bramwell man worries of clogged drainage pipes on Jones Hill Rd.

BRAMWELL, W.Va. (WVVA) - As the two Virginias continue to recover from damaging floods, one Bramwell, W.Va. man said he’s been working to prevent similar situations in his 94 year-old mother’s neighborhood.

70-plus-year-old Bill Vest said he puts in hours of manual labor every week in an attempt to fix what he sees as a potentially dire situation, with clogged drainage pipes seen through Jones Hill Rd. in Bramwell.

“I’ve had to open up ditches on my own, I’ve had to keep them open,” said Vest. “I’ve had to shovel stuff out to fill my mom’s driveway when the rain washes out...I’ve spent thousands of dollars.”

Vest also said he has personally installed piping on Jones Hill Rd., after three years of talks with W.Va.’s Dept. of Highways hasn’t resulted in any meaningful progress. And if help doesn’t arrive soon, he said he’s ready to take matters into his own hands.

“I’m going to take it upon myself to go rent a piece of heavy equipment and do it myself,” said Vest.

