Bandy community gets pleasant surprise during clean-up efforts

Sen. Travis Hackworth (R) 38th District meets with residents(Barry Brooks)
By Robert Castillo
Published: Jul. 17, 2022 at 3:27 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
BANDY, Va. (WVVA) - On Saturday flood victims in Bandy, Virginia got a pleasant surprise while cleaning their homes from last week’s flash flooding.

Virginia Senator Travis Hackworth and his family visited Bandy to hand out chicken dinners to families as well as deliver a truck load of cleaning supplies. According to Tazewell County’s Director of Public Safety, Barry Brooks the community has pulled together from the beginning and realizes that all disasters begin locally and end locally.

Hackworth represents Tazewell County in Virginia’s 38th District and he is originally from Richlands.

