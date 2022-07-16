Advertisement

Quiet night leads into isolated thunderstorms tomorrow.

Things will be seasonable for the next few days.
By Jeffrey Hoole
Published: Jul. 16, 2022 at 4:31 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

For the rest of the day today, we will see a few pop-up showers and overnight tonight we will see partly cloudy skies. Temperatures tonight will be dropping into the mid-60s and we will see seasonable conditions.

Northern parts of our area could see some severe thunderstorms
Northern parts of our area could see some severe thunderstorms(WVVA WEATHER)

Tomorrow we have a slightly higher chance of rain. Northern parts of Raleigh and Fayette counties are under a marginal risk for severe weather. The rest of us could see a few popcorn storms popping up. Thunderstorms tomorrow could have damaging winds gusts over 40 mph. Temperatures tomorrow will reach into the low 80s.

Some of us could see a storm or some rain, but otherwise we will remain partly cloudy.
Some of us could see a storm or some rain, but otherwise we will remain partly cloudy.(WVVA WEATHER)

Looking ahead the chance of thunderstorms increases on Monday, and we will remain unsettled into the rest of the week. Friday things look to dry up a bit and we could stay dry into next weekend. Temperatures on Monday will drop into the mid-70s, but for the rest of the week, we’re going to be in the 80s.

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

State Fair of West Virginia
97th Annual State Fair of West Virginia will see several changes
Crystal Dunn made a $20 wager playing the Bank Buster Jackpot Instant Play game online and...
Woman wins $146K in lottery, hands out gift cards to strangers
WVVA News has learned new details about the parents charged with the murder of their...
Father charged with murder of 4-year-old child in Summers County had criminal past
A Summers County community is reeling following the murder of a four-year-old girl on Tuesday.
New details emerge regarding grisly murder of 4-year-old girl in Summers County
Mandatory reporters to protect children
Could mandatory reporters prevent the next child tragedy?

Latest News

Full video forecast (7/15/2022)
Full video forecast (7/15/2022)
WEEKEND OUTLOOK
Humidity will spike into the weekend; turning unsettled by Sunday
Full Forecast (7-15)
Full Forecast (7-15)
A mix of sun and clouds is expected today with temperatures in the upper 70s and low-mid 80s.
Mainly dry conditions last throughout the rest of the week