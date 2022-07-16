Quiet night leads into isolated thunderstorms tomorrow.

For the rest of the day today, we will see a few pop-up showers and overnight tonight we will see partly cloudy skies. Temperatures tonight will be dropping into the mid-60s and we will see seasonable conditions.

Northern parts of our area could see some severe thunderstorms (WVVA WEATHER)

Tomorrow we have a slightly higher chance of rain. Northern parts of Raleigh and Fayette counties are under a marginal risk for severe weather. The rest of us could see a few popcorn storms popping up. Thunderstorms tomorrow could have damaging winds gusts over 40 mph. Temperatures tomorrow will reach into the low 80s.

Some of us could see a storm or some rain, but otherwise we will remain partly cloudy. (WVVA WEATHER)

Looking ahead the chance of thunderstorms increases on Monday, and we will remain unsettled into the rest of the week. Friday things look to dry up a bit and we could stay dry into next weekend. Temperatures on Monday will drop into the mid-70s, but for the rest of the week, we’re going to be in the 80s.

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.