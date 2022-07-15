Terrain such as mountains can have a devastating and lasting effect during flooding events.

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) -

River banks aren’t the only places susceptible to flooding. Water can also come from up-slope, which means it can flow down from the top of the mountains.

Tony Edwards, The Warning Coordination Meteorologist from the National Weather Service in Charleston spoke with us today to talk about the effects terrain can have on flooding.

Edwards: ”A lot of times the rain just runs off really efficiently so you get a lot of rain on the mountains and it runs down into the creeks and hollows and into the streams, and it does so very quickly.”

Meteorologist Tony Edwards says homes built near areas prone to flooding can also cause major issues.

If you look at some of the aerial photos with flooding you can see that there’s houses built in some of the areas near the river and you can sometimes see the river has carved out a flood plain. This is an example of how low lying areas are at risk when it comes to flooding.

Edwards: “The big deal with terrain and in the mountains is you get landslides, so as that water runs down those valleys and hollows sometimes the hillsides will give way and the hollows will give way.”

If you’re on a hillside one of the signs to look out for are leaning trees. If the trees start to lean then they’re probably about to give way and you want to have heightened awareness of that fact.

It’s not just terrain that plays a role in landslides erosion also does. It can lead to weakening underbellies of land, causing river bends to widen. This can also lead to more devastating flooding.

One of the biggest issues we have after these events is debris that gets banked up against pillars, and underneath bridges. That can kind of clog the natural flow of water and cause even higher water.

Edwards also says localized heavy rainfall is starting to become common in recent years. This is a result of increased moisture in the atmosphere.

Prolonged rainfall events can lead to softer soil and this in turn can lead to mudslides in addition to flooding.

If you see standing water, it can be difficult to determine the exact depth, so it’s always important to remember to “Turn around, don’t drown”

