Residents of Bluefield’s east side want infrastructure improvements

Wayne Street
Wayne Street(WVVA News)
By Robert Castillo
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 5:44 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - Those who call Bluefield, West Virginia’s east side home are pushing for infrastructure improvements. Area residents are hoping to install more streetlights and guardrails on streets like Orange and Wayne streets.

They say these improvements would help greatly because the roads are dark and curvy at night which could lead to possible car accidents.

“You know when you navigate in at night time it is absolutely dangerous because even people who are familiar like myself and others who live there. We still are very cautious,” said Theodore Curtis.

Bluefield’s City Manager Cecil Marson says he wants residents in that area to reach out to him to see if they can come up with solutions.

