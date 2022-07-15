Portrait of former Bluefield State educator discovered at auction

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - Portraits of a former education professor at Bluefield State University and her husband were recently discovered at an auction house by past alumni. Othello Maria Harris-Jefferson taught at the school in the 1950′s and 60′s. Her husband Phillip taught at Genoa Junior High in the 1960′s.

Othello was also involved in civil rights movements in Bluefield.

Portraits of Othello Maria Harris-Jefferson (right) and Phillip Jefferson (left) (WVVA News)

“You know if anybody has any type of information or trinkets or memories of Bluefield State that they think may be important to the university, give us a call, drop them by. We’ll always take them,” said Director of Alumni Affairs, Dr. Deirdre Guyton.

Dr. Guyton says she’s not sure what the school plans to do with the portraits just yet.

