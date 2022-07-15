Organizations work to help former inmates

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - Leaders with three organizations gathered at The Faith Center Church on July 14 to have an open discussion for those formerly in prison. According to them those formerly incarcerated face a number of issues when it comes to returning to life outside of jail. The discussion addressed issues such as returning to work and having peer support for those needing it.

Organization leaders say that it’s a common trend for former inmates to find themselves battling to return to a normal life.

“We’ll address those criminal justice issues like for example taking the check box off of employment applications. Expungement of your record after it meets certain types of criteria,” said Project Manager for Race Matters, Charles Christian.

The box Christian referred to is the box on applications that applicants check saying they have been arrested and in jail for a felony, making them felons. Christian says this is the second and final open discussion for those formerly incarcerated.

He says the group has also done surveys and hopes to use their research to introduce policies to lawmakers this fall to help address the issues.

