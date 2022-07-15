One dead following single vehicle crash

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - The West Virginia State Police (WVSP) Logan Detachment responded to a single vehicle crash on WV Route 10 between Logan, W.Va. and Man, W.Va.

Maria Ann Ellis, 26, of Rock, W.Va., was driving when she went off the side of the roadway and hit the concrete median. The car then went across both lanes of traffic before running off the right side of the highway and flipping multiple times.

Ellis was pronounced dead at the scene and the investigation to what led up to the crash remains on-going.

