Advertisement

One dead following single vehicle crash

(File)
(File)(MGN)
By Megan Brandl
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 2:55 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - The West Virginia State Police (WVSP) Logan Detachment responded to a single vehicle crash on WV Route 10 between Logan, W.Va. and Man, W.Va.

Maria Ann Ellis, 26, of Rock, W.Va., was driving when she went off the side of the roadway and hit the concrete median. The car then went across both lanes of traffic before running off the right side of the highway and flipping multiple times.

Ellis was pronounced dead at the scene and the investigation to what led up to the crash remains on-going.

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WVVA News has learned new details about the parents charged with the murder of their...
Father charged with murder of 4-year-old child in Summers County had criminal past
A Summers County community is reeling following the murder of a four-year-old girl on Tuesday.
New details emerge regarding grisly murder of 4-year-old girl in Summers County
William Walters mugshot
1,495 years in prison could be sentence for man in child pornography case
James Lewis, accused of trying to kill a Bedford County Sheriff's deputy
Sheriff’s Office: Deputy disarms man who tried to kill him
Mandatory reporters to protect children
Could mandatory reporters prevent the next child tragedy?

Latest News

Birthdays: 7.15.22 - 7.17.22
Birthdays: 7.15.22 - 7.17.22
Old Town Revival
In Focus: Putting a spotlight on Old Town Revival
Ridge Runners (July 14th)
Ridge Runners sweep Danville
Homeowners in Mcdowell County assess the damage after Tuesday’s flooding ripped through their...
‘It’s devastating, it really is’: McDowell County homeowners react to flood damage