Mainly dry conditions last throughout the rest of the week

We’ll be seasonable and partly cloudy to wrap up the week
By Collin Rogers
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 7:05 AM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Today will bring partly cloudy skies through most of the day, though with the daytime heat and just enough humidity, we may see a stray shower or storm this afternoon and evening. Most, however, will stay rain-free; just warm and muggy with highs in the upper 70s to mid-80s.

A mix of sun and clouds is expected today with temperatures in the upper 70s and low-mid 80s.
A mix of sun and clouds is expected today with temperatures in the upper 70s and low-mid 80s.

Overnight, we will be partly cloudy and seasonable with low temperatures in the 50s and 60s.

Partly cloudy skies are expected tonight with lows in the upper 50s and low 60s.
Partly cloudy skies are expected tonight with lows in the upper 50s and low 60s.

We’ll see similar conditions on Saturday with a mix of sun and clouds and temperatures in the upper 70s and low-mid 80s. A stray shower or storm will be possible before the day is over, but most again will stay quiet. Saturday night will again be partly cloudy with lows in the 50s and 60s.

Mainly dry conditions are expected on Saturday but rain and storms will move into the region on...
Mainly dry conditions are expected on Saturday but rain and storms will move into the region on Sunday.

Multiple frontal systems will bring a renewed chance of rain next week. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are looking likely on Sunday and Monday. More rounds of showers and storms will move through our area throughout the rest of next week. Make sure to stay tuned and catch the latest on WVVA.

We'll see a mix of sun and clouds today with temperatures in the upper 70s and low-mid 80s.
Sunshine returns to the region today