Mainly dry conditions last throughout the rest of the week

Today will bring partly cloudy skies through most of the day, though with the daytime heat and just enough humidity, we may see a stray shower or storm this afternoon and evening. Most, however, will stay rain-free; just warm and muggy with highs in the upper 70s to mid-80s.

Overnight, we will be partly cloudy and seasonable with low temperatures in the 50s and 60s.

We’ll see similar conditions on Saturday with a mix of sun and clouds and temperatures in the upper 70s and low-mid 80s. A stray shower or storm will be possible before the day is over, but most again will stay quiet. Saturday night will again be partly cloudy with lows in the 50s and 60s.

Mainly dry conditions are expected on Saturday but rain and storms will move into the region on Sunday. (WVVA WEATHER)

Multiple frontal systems will bring a renewed chance of rain next week. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are looking likely on Sunday and Monday. More rounds of showers and storms will move through our area throughout the rest of next week. Make sure to stay tuned and catch the latest on WVVA.

